HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Absentee voting is underway in Alabama ahead of the runoff election on June 21.

In an interview with News 19, Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger encouraged people to fill out their absentee ballot in-person. He also reminded people that they need to apply to be able to absentee vote.

“If you are going to apply at this point, because we have such a quick turnaround time, I would encourage voters to come and see us in person to apply for and cast their absentee,” Barger told News 19.

Absentee ballots need to be received by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

People can apply to vote absentee and also vote in-person absentee at the Madison County Service Center. That center is located at 1918 North Memorial Parkway, NW Huntsville, Alabama 35801.

When you arrive, you’ll need to sign in and make sure you have a valid form of identification.

Judge Barger said voting absentee is no more or less secure than regular voting.

“You can mark it [the ballot], it goes into a sealed envelope that is opened on election day by an appointed group of election workers just like a polling location,” Barger continued.

He said both ways of voting are extremely secure. He also said people who vote absentee are flagged, so they cannot vote again on election day.

“There are certainly crosschecks in place to ensure a person doesn’t vote twice,” Barger said.

The Probate Court of Madison County issued this list of potential reasons for why a person may vote absentee:

Here are the requirements

Expects to be absent from the county on election day

Is ill or has a physical disability that prevents a trip to the polling place

Is physically incapacitated and will not be able to vote in person because they cannot access their assigned polling place due to one of the following disabilities: neurological, musculoskeletal, respiratory (including speech organs), cardiovascular, or other life-altering disorder that affects his or her ability to perform manual tasks, stand for any length of time, walk unassisted, see, hear or speak, and a) he or she is an elderly voter aged 65 or older; or b) he or she is a voter with disability

Is a registered voter living outside the county, such as a member of the armed forces, a voter employed outside the United States, a college student, or a spouse or child of such a person

Is an appointed election officer or poll watcher at a polling place other than his or her regular polling place

Expects to work a required shift, 10-hours or more, that coincides with polling hours

Is a caregiver for a family member to the second degree of kinship by affinity or consanguinity and the family member is confined to his or her home

Is currently incarcerated in prison or jail and has not been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude

If you have additional questions about voting or absentee voting, the Probate Court of Madison County urges you to visit this link.