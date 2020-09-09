Absentee Ballot Offices open to voters Wednesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Absentee Ballot Offices will open to voters on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Secretary of State John Merrill says that absentee supplies are delivered no later than the 55th day prior to the election.

Merrill says Election systems and software confirmed that absentee ballots for all counties have been shipped out and will be arriving no later than Tuesday, Sept. 8th.

Complete Statement from Alabama’s John Merrill –

Voters are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the Absentee Voting Process due to COVID-19 and the anticipated historic turnout at polling locations on Election Day.

At the Absentee Ballot Office, a voter may:

Apply in-person for, receive, and return his or her own Absentee Ballot

Hand-deliver his or her own completed and sealed Absentee Ballot

Receive assistance with any part of the Absentee process