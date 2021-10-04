ABC Board announces 2021 limited whiskey release sweepstakes

Now through October 24, Alabama residents of legal drinking age can enter the Alabama ABC Select Spirits 2021 Limited Release Sweepstakes.

One hundred winners will be drawn at random for each location listed below to purchase restricted quantities of highly-coveted whiskey brands.

Winners will have the chance to purchase Alabama’s allocation of “Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon” and other hard-to-get whiskeys at eight ABC stores on December 11. The event was originally going to be held on November 4 but had to be pushed back due to supply chain constraints.

Participants must possess and present a valid State of Alabama Driver’s License to purchase these

allocated items. The sweepstakes is also open to active military stationed in Alabama who are at least

21 years of age and can provide proof of current Alabama residency.

Sweepstakes winners will be notified by ABC on October 25 and awarded a specific place in line (place 1

through 100) for the event at their chosen locations. Winning a place in line does not guarantee any

specific product.

Each location will also allow Alabama residents of legal drinking age who do not have a guaranteed

position in line to participate in the walk-up line. The participants in this line will be allowed to enter the

store in the order in which they arrived after sweepstakes winners have completed their purchases.

The eight ABC stores participating in the 2021 Fall Sweepstakes are:

Due to current COVID-19 protocols, the public is not allowed on ABC store property before 8 a.m. when on-site registration opens for sweepstakes winners and walk-up line participants.

These highly allocated whiskeys will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be reserved or placed on hold.

Products available on the day of the limited release event will be organized into three different tables. Once inside the venue, participants may choose no more than one bottle from Table A (contains the most highly allocated products), two bottles from Table B (second-most allocated products and must be two different products), and up to two bottles of every other product available in the release or in inventory at the selected location.

In an effort to ensure a safe shopping environment, participants are required to vacate the property until their assigned shopping time.

Visit here to enter and to read the full terms and conditions of the sweepstakes.