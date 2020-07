MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama A&M announced a commencement ceremony will be held to celebrate spring and summer graduates on July 31.

The ceremony will begin at 7 a.m at Louis Crews Stadium.

All graduates and attendees will be required to socially distance and wear face coverings. Graduates are encouraged to wear flat or athletic shoes for walking on the artificial turf.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be postponed until August 1.