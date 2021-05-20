AAMU, Straight to Ale announce event for university-inspired brew

**FILE**Mugs of beer are served at the Thrush Tavern in Montpelier, Vt., in this June 29, 2004 file photo. Twenty-three years after raising the legal drinking age to 21, Vermont lawmakers are re-visiting the issue, despite a federal law that would punish the state by withholding highway funding if it lowers the age minimum. Convinced that existing laws aren’t working, state Sen. Hinda Miller has taken a first step by introducing a bill that would establish a task force to weigh the pros and cons and make a recommendation to the legislature later this year. AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The long-awaited Alabama A&M University-inspired brew “Alma Mater” will be officially unveiled next week at Straight to Ale Brewing in Huntsville.

The brew, which was named by a group of students, will be available after a special release event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The beer is a light, American-style lager and patrons are encouraged to wear the colors or apparel from their college alma mater to the event.

The project is being released after two years of planning.

“Our group was really excited to participate in this initiative,” said Casey Warner, a recent MBA graduate who worked on the project. “It provided us with an opportunity to gain real world experience by pitching the name to the AAMU and Straight to Ale marketing teams. We are also excited to know that we have assisted the University in generating a new revenue stream that will support the campus for years to come.”

Alma Mater will be on tap at Straight to Ale and can be purchased via six-pack, crowlers, or growlers. The brew will go to market throughout Alabama on May 31, 2021.