AAMU sets schedule for presidential finalist interviews

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Three finalists will interview next week for the opportunity to serve as the next President of Alabama A&M University.

Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette will be interviewed on Tuesday, September 7; Dr. Roderick Smothers on Wednesday, September 8; and Dr. Daniel K. Wims on Thursday, September 9.

The schedule for interviews, which will be conducted virtually via Zoom, will follow the same format for each candidate.

Comments will be received from the following groups during their scheduled times:

Community supporters from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Faculty and staff members from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Students from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Alumni from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A Zoom link to each day’s schedule will be released later.

The candidates will be interviewing to replace President Andrew Hugine Jr., who has served as the college’s president for more than 11 years. He announced his retirement late last year.