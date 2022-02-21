HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Driving past the pump, you may notice gas prices are higher than normal for this time of year, but those with AAA said there are ways to make the best of it until fuel costs take their next dip.

Experts with AAA Alabama said the state average has increased 25 cents per gallon just in the past month. According to GasBuddy, Huntsville saw an average 28% jump in February.

Clay Ingram with AAA said there is usually a rise in prices in the spring as travel increases, but this is about a month or so earlier than normally seen.

Until prices drop he said making a habit of lightening the load in or on top of the car, getting routine maintenance checks and even keeping tires fully aired all help make gas last. There’s one thing, he said that is often overlooked which could prove to gift the biggest savings. It would mean motorists must stop driving aggressively.

Sporadic acceleration and deceleration, as well as slamming on the brakes all deplete gas at rapid rates. AAA even created a study to prove it.

“If you go from being a very aggressive driver to a very conservative driver, you can save as much as 33% of your fuel costs from day to day, week to week, month to month. Now, that’s an extreme example and that’s a huge saving. I think most of us would probably fall in the middle somewhere there and we could probably save 15% to 20% of our fuel costs, just by being a more conservative driver, steady speeds, slow starts, slow stops,” Ingram said.

Ingram said it’s also up to drivers to price shop for the lowest cost in their neighborhood. It may not be as convenient as going to the closest gas station, but by doing it, a marketplace is created where companies must compete to get business.

Ingram said they do that by trying to undercut each other in pricing, which gives you the lower prices at the pump.

To learn more about AAA’s app to monitor the lowest gas prices in your area, click here.