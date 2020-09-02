A year after Elkmont shooting left 5 dead, uncertainty surrounds teen suspect’s fate

ELKMONT, Ala. – Wednesday is the one year anniversary of the worst murder on record for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Last September, five members of an Elkmont family, a mother, father, and three children were shot and killed. The suspect charged is the father’s 14-year-old son.

A year later, there are still many unanswered questions about the case.

“It’s really unusual, even shocking for Limestone County,” Stephen Young from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office told reporters at the crime scene.

September 2nd, just after 11 PM, a teen called authorities saying he heard gunshots in his home. When authorities arrived, he told them his family members had been shot. Later that night, Limestone County Sheriff’s office officials say that 14-year-old boy confessed to the killings.

“Investigators had taken the 14-year-old, who reported the crime on 911, to the office to talk to him after some discrepancies in his story. He was asked about those and he confessed to killing all five of the family members,” Young said at the crime scene.

Law enforcement officials say the teen then helped authorities locate a 9-millimeter handgun he had disposed of nearby.

The teen was charged with 5 counts of capital murder as a juvenile and was placed in the custody.

John Sisk

Kane, Coleson, and Aurora Sisk

Mary and John Sisk

John Wayne Sisk and Mary Sisk were both killed along with three of their children, 6-year-old Kane Sisk, 4-year-old Aurora Sisk, and 6-month-old Coleson Sisk.

It’s been a year since this crime rocked the Elkmont community. Still, little is known about the case. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the suspect’s name.

Since the teen was charged as a juvenile the court records are sealed. At the time of the murders authorities said the suspect could be charged as an adult.

A district attorney in Madison County explained the background on how that process works.

“You can charge juveniles directly, but they have to be 16-years-old, if they’ve committed a murder or capital murder,” said Tim Gann, deputy district attorney. “But if they`re less than 16, then you have to go through the transfer process, and that is through the juvenile court system.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they turned over the information from their investigation to the Limestone County district attorney’s office. News 19 has repeatedly reached out to the district attorney’s office. We have yet to get a response on the status of the case or if a hearing has been held to transfer the teen to the adult legal system.

This is still very much a developing story. News 19 has spent the last year pushing for answers and will continue to do so.