A Wonderful Weekend Ahead

After a soggy and cool start to the month of May, a dry and warmer weekend is in the forecast. Temperatures return to near normal over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Here are your regional highs for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be in the middle to upper 70s Saturday with lower 80s on Sunday. Enjoy this because rain chances are up next week. As we know, hotter temperatures aren’t far off along with higher humidity. We get a taste of that each year around Memorial Day. Most years we hit the 90° mark before the month of May is over. We’ll see about 2021!

Saturday’s Highs

Sunday’s Highs

Beach Forecast

It looks great along the gulf coast this weekend. It’s been a rough spring so far with so much rain and storms for the Alabama and Florida beaches. Several observations along the gulf coast have over 20″ of rain since March 1! This is ten inches above average! Thankfully the weather cooperates this weekend. Not only that, but the rip current threat isn’t as high.

Here is a look at the holiday countdown! Memorial Day is next.

