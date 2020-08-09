A Virginia retirement community shoots for 1,006 cards for a woman turning 106

Venus Tucker is turning 106 years on August 13. She requested 106 cards but got a lot more. Credit: Courtesy Our Lady of the Valley

(CNN) — 106 cards for 106 years of life.

That was the goal set by Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community for Venus Tucker, a resident who’s turning 106 years on August 13.

Tucker is the oldest resident at the Roanoke, Virginia, community. And the facility had to resort to celebrating this way since the pandemic has forced gatherings to a minimum.

The retirement community started with a goal of 106 cards. That was on Monday.

“We got 241 cards as of today, and we’ve already exceeded our goal,” community administrator Jackie Holton told CNN on Friday.

“We are hoping for 1,006 at this point.”

She’s seen 100 years’ of history unfold

Tucker, born on August 13, 1914, has seen over a century’s worth of events unfold.

The year of her birth alone was momentous, marking the start of World War I and Babe Ruth’s major league debut.

Tucker, from Roanoke, Alabama, explored a variety of careers throughout her life, eventually marrying her husband Wesley who has since passed away.

“I don’t understand why I have been allowed to reach 106 years old,” Tucker said in a statement, provided by the retirement home.

“I am blessed and moved by God and the Holy Spirit for keeping me here for so many years.”

How the celebrations will unfold

As the company’s oldest resident, Ms. Venus Tucker is also an avid reader, particularly interested in the news and current events. Fried chicken is one of her simple pleasures, which will be a main dish served for her birthday.

Her birthday celebration will be limited, only consisting of staff and residents — and and likely outside to accommodate social distancing, Holton said.

Cake will be served, and of course, her cards will be presented as part of the “card party.”

“They’re coming in from all over, so it really has been an amazing experience,” Holton said.

She added that by the time Tucker finishes reading all the cards, she’ll be 107.

Our Lady of the Valley is encouraging folks to send in birthday cards to 650 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke VA 24016. More information can be found on their Facebook page.