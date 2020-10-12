A Return To A Typical October Pattern

After a soggy weekend with the remnants of Delta, our weather returns to more of a normal pattern this week. Some spots received over 4″ of rain from Delta over the weekend. We sit at 2.05″ at Huntsville International Airport for the month. We’ve had over five inches of rain for September and August thanks to two tropical systems. Both of those accounted for 91% of our total since September 1.

Drier Pattern Ahead

Don’t expect much rain over the next seven days. Only sprinkles are in the forecast Monday and a weak cold front later this week. Chances are we won’t have any measurable rain.

Remember this map represents October. “Normal” is dry for this month. We are at or slightly below normal in the rain department over the next couple of weeks!

Temperatures Trending Cooler Later This Week

It starts off warm, but a fall cold front moves through later this week bringing some chilly air in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look really good, but jackets and sweaters are required. We have several nights ahead in the 40s.

Cooler Air Coming By the Weekend

Here is the temperature outlook over the next next couple of weeks. Readings trend downward by the weekend and could stay below average for awhile. No frost yet, but we are getting close as close in on Halloween!

Below Average Temperatures Ahead

