A piece of family history lost as oak trees topple

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – At 6:15 AM on Sunday morning, the last remaining oak trees in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville toppled over. Johnny Simpson, a long-time resident of the county was there to say farewell to the last standing pieces of his great grandfather.

In 1919, his great grandfather was given $5 to plant 20 Oak Trees by the probate judge and Marshall County sheriff at the time.

Simpson could be seen with a camera taking pictures and had an article from 1953 that talked about his great grandfather, “There was still only five of those trees left in 1953 and now none of them are left.”

There was a constant flow of people, up to 30 at a time taking photos of the devastation, while some knew Simpson and the history, others didn’t, “People will probably say, ‘it’s just another tree,’ to people who don’t know the story about them. I’d say I just hope they would do something to keep the memory of them.”

The oak trees weren’t only symbolic to Simpson, but many veterans in the community. Under their branches, people could see the names of those who fought and died for their country on the county’s memorial.

It was a place that many viewed as sacred, events would be held there for Memorial and Veterans day to commemorate the fallen. Yellow ribbons were often tied around them in remembrance of those who were at war.

For Simpson, the shade of those oaks was even more special as a Vietnam Veteran. Scott Gendling, Commander of the VFW in Arab, said he’s laid many wreaths down at the monument under those trees and it’s emotional.

“We got a lot of veterans that made the ultimate sacrifice for Marshall County and we’re glad that we’re still able to recognize them and we want to continue to do more.”

Gendling added although it’s a difficult thing to see they’ll do what’s right, “We’ll rebuild and come back stronger from this.”

Simpson didn’t stick around to see the cleaning efforts, it would have been too emotional.

“It’s like anything else you’ve got a sentimental feeling about them and it was just something I feel like I had to come and do, see the trees one last time.”

The trees may no longer be there and all that remains are the names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Simpson was able to leave with a piece of the tree, a piece of his great grandfather who planted those trees 102 years ago.