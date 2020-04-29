A Northport girl has named NASA’s new Mars Helicopter

Vaneeza Rupani of Northport had the winning name of NASA’s new Mars Helicopter (NASA/JPL-Caltech/NIA/Rupani Family)

A Tuscaloosa County High School student is behind the name of NASA’s new Mars Helicopter.

The name she chose? Ingenuity.

Senior Vaneeza Rupani came up with the name for the craft, which will become the first to attempt powered flight on another planet.

“The ingenuity and brilliance of people working hard to overcome the challenges of interplanetary travel are what allow us all to experience the wonders of space exploration,” Rupani wrote in her contest submission. “Ingenuity is what allows people to accomplish amazing things, and it allows us to expand our horizons to the edges of the universe.”

Rupani’s essay was one of 28,000 students in grades K-12 sent in with suggestions for the new Mars rover’s name. The space agency chose seventh-grader Alexander Mather’s choice of Perserverance for the rover, but decided the helicopter that will accompany it on Mars needed a name as well.

Ingenuity is slated to ride on the belly of Perseverance to the surface of Mars, where it will be used to prove powered flight is possible on the red planet.

The launch is scheduled for July and should reach Mars in February.