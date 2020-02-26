A new nature preserve is opening in Madison County

GURLEY, Ala. – Attention nature lovers! You’ll soon have a new spot to explore.

The Land Trust of North Alabama announced Tuesday that a new nature preserve will open on March 1st.

Bethel Spring Nature Preserve in Madison County will the 8th public nature preserve cared for by the Land Trust of North Alabama.

According to the release, the property is 360 acres on Keel Mountain with 200 of those acres open for outdoor recreation. Land Trust says that the preserve offers hikers a little under two miles of trails to explore from dawn to dusk daily, including upland forest, working farmland, historic sites, and an environmentally-significant spring, and creek.

They say the preserve is also home to one of Madison County’s largest waterfalls.

To learn more about Bethel Spring Nature Preserve, click here.

Bethel Spring Nature Preserve is possible because of two sisters – Doris McGee and Marcell Dean – who generously donated their land to the Land Trust.