A look at the new News 19 mobile app

2021 is bringing a lot of change for many of us, and here at News 19, it’s no exception, especially in the digital world – our News 19 app is about to get a major refresh.

Navigating the new app

The new app design can be a bit tricky to navigate at first. Here are tips on how to find the most commonly used sections and features.

Watch Live





When we’re live with local programming, there will be a banner underneath the top story with information on what’s airing. Tap that to be taken to our website with the live player.

You can also get there by tapping the “Live” button in the bottom right corner.

In all cases, when we aren’t live with local news, the last aired newscast will play in the live player.

“Hamburger Menu”

The “Hamburger Menu,” which can be found in the top left corner of the app and looks like three horizontal lines, is going to be your best friend in the new News 19 app.

From there, you can navigate to specific sections of our online stories (such as our bureaus in the Shoals and northeast Alabama), any special projects we’re doing, and our search function as well.

While we won’t have it initially, our corporate partners have confirmed chronological search will be added in the future.

New features

Since we launched the new look for WHNT.com, we’ve had a video center. Any video we add to our online platforms appears in the video center on WHNT.com and the last 10 videos we add will also appear in the “Local Video” section of the new app.

The weather section has also been rebuilt from the ground up.

At the top, you’ll find the latest forecast from The Weather Authority.

Below that is a 36-hour forecast for your current location, Huntsville, Florence, Muscle Shoals, Decatur, Athens, Fayetteville, Guntersville, Albertville, Scottsboro, and Fort Payne.

Under the 36-hour forecast is a detailed look at current conditions and an hourly forecast for your current location.

At the bottom of the section is the radar.

However, this app does not replace Live Alert 19 – it has no severe weather alerting capability. You should still download Live Alert 19 (for iOS and Android) to stay updated during severe weather.

How to Download the new News 19 app

If you already have the app installed on your iOS or Android device, make sure you turn on automatic updates.

If you don’t get the update after a few days, or don’t yet have our news app installed, make sure to head to your app store. For iPhone users, tap here. For Android/Google Play users, tap here.

If you have any further questions about our new app, let us know!