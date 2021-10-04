A hero’s ride home: Sgt. Risner honored with escort from Huntsville to the Shoals

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Sgt. Nick Risner will be honored with a “Hero’s Ride Home” as he is transported back to the Shoals on Monday afternoon.

The Sheffield Police Department posted the entire route on their Facebook page, saying the escort will depart from Huntsville between 1 and 2 p.m. Times will be fluid.

Sgt. Risner was one of two officers shot during an incident on Friday afternoon in Sheffield. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries the following morning.

“Sgt. Nick Risner made the selfless decision to put himself in harm’s way to protect citizens Colbert County,” The Sheffield Police Department said in a post. “That decision resulted in Sgt. Risner being shot in the line of duty. Sgt. Risner succumbed to injuries on October 2, 2021. Sgt. Nick Risner continued to serve his community and others even after death by organ donation.”

Anyone wishing to pay respects to Sgt. Risner and his family can do so along the route.

The ride will go down 565 towards Highway 20 in Decatur, west on Highway 20 through Town Creek into the Shoals. From Highway 72, North on Wilson Dam Road then left onto Avalon Avenue crossing Woodward Avenue.

They will continue west to South Montgomery Avenue taking right in front of Helen Keller Hospital, driving north on Montgomery Avenue and turning right on Hatch Blvd in front of the Sheffield Police Department.

The escort will continue to Atlanta Avenue, where they will turn right and continue south, taking a left onto 2nd Street, heading east crossing over Woodward Avenue back to Wilson Dam where they will turn left.

Crossing over Patton Island Bridge, the procession will end at Williams Funeral Home at 1950 Helton Drive in Florence.

Drivers are advised to use caution as traffic is expected to be affected in these areas as the escort passes through.