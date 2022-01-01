A fight between two brothers leaves one dead, another injured in Opelika

A family dispute between two brothers leaves a 25-year-old man dead, and another injured during a New Years Day shooting in Opelika.

Investigators say at around 1:13 p.m., Opelika dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 600 Block of Edmon Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, a 25-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim had transported himself to the hospital for treatment prior to officers’ arrival.

Investigators learned the shooting happened during a family dispute between two brothers. The case will remain under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and there is not an active threat to the public.

Names of the victims have not yet been released.

If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.