A Few Strong Storms Possible This Evening

It’s sunny Thursday morning, but be prepared for a few strong storms around quitting time this evening. A cold front moves into the Tennessee Valley later today with a band of showers and strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL RISK* for severe storms for the Tennessee Valley this evening.

Here is a look at the timeline:

5pm Thursday Afternoon:

Heavy storms move in across northwest Alabama. Some of these will have gusty winds to 50 mph, lightning, and heavy rainfall. If you are in the Shoals, expect rain and storms around this time.

7pm Thursday Evening:

The line moves eastward and weakens some. Expect rain and possible storms through Madison, Lincoln, Morgan, Limestone, and Cullman Counties. This includes everyone along I-65.

8pm Thursday Evening:

There isn’t much left. The line is dying over toward Sand & Lookout Mountains. After 9pm, rain chances diminish. The forecast looks good overnight with drier and cooler air on Friday.

We just past our peak of the Tennessee Valley's severe weather season, May 4th. It's still a good idea to be prepared for severe weather including tornadoes through May and anytime.

