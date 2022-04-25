Our weather pattern is changing again! After a nearly perfect weekend, showers and storms are in the forecast today. Morning showers move through west Alabama and those continue eastward through the day. The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL RISK* (Level 1) for severe storms across the Tennessee Valley today.

Daytime heating, high humidity, and instability will support the threat of storms. The main threat we will see is frequent lightning and gusty winds. With just enough lift and a moisture riched environment, small hail and locally heavy rain can’t be completely ruled out!

Rain showers are continuing to develop across northwest Alabama midday, with brief downpours possible. The mainline is still off to the west and will continue to progress east/northeast this afternoon and evening. Strong storms will be isolated in coverage, though rain shower coverage becomes more widespread by this evening. Rain showers will continue early Tuesday morning before an area of high pressure builds into the region. After that, our forecast calms down through Friday.

Here is a look at the Panoply forecast. Rain chances aren’t ‘off the chart.’ There will be plenty of dry time over the weekend. Check back for further updates as we get closer to the weekend!