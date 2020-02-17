A deer bolts through a supermarket in Indiana

(CNN) — As customers strolled the aisles of a Kroger supermarket in Indiana they were joined by an unexpected visitor.

Brigitte Dan, who also goes by her Vietnamese name Von, was shopping for some dinner items with her mother and two children on Saturday night. The family was waiting at the meat department in the Zionsville store when a large brown animal came barreling toward them.

“I saw a huge deer run frantically toward me, at first I thought it was a German Shepard, so I pushed my kids out of the way but soon realized it was a deer!,” Dan told CNN in an online message.

Dan captured video of the animal sliding along the floor as it turned down an aisle. At one point, the deer even jumped over the meat counter.

“The store did have a surprise visitor last night, entering through the front door,” Eric Halvorson, a Kroger spokesperson, told CNN. “As far as I know, this is a first for our division.”

“I hope, in her time near the meat case, the deer noticed our expanded selection of plant-based protein products.”

Dan said the store staff and police tried to catch the deer but she eventually made it back outside.