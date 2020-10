NASHVILLE, Tenn. – One Christmas tradition will go on.

Tickets for Gaylord Opryland’s 37th annual “A Country Christmas” are on sale now.

The show opens November 3 and runs through January 3.

The theme is year is “I Love Christmas Movies,” and will include activities such as gingerbread decorating, horse-drawn carriage rides, and ice skating.

Tickets must be purchased in advance on the Gaylord Opryland website.

Adult tickets cost $21, tickets for kids 4-11 cost $15, with kids under four free.