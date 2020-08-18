A closer look at COVID-19 deaths, complications in Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Some days are better than others as far as COVID-19 case numbers are concerned. Though we’ve seen many positive signs recently, the harsh reality is the virus is killing some Alabamians.

Based on data gathered by the Alabama Department of Public Health more than 75 percent of patients who have died by COVID-19 were older than 65. 51 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were men. 53 percent of patients who died from COVID-19 were white, another 41 percent were Black.

The patients seem to come from every walk of life. But Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said there are some common factors.

“Almost everyone who has died of covid has had some comorbidity,” he explained.

Of more than 1,800 COVID-19 deaths statewide, only 69 of those Alabamians had no preexisting condition.

Officials at Huntsville Hospital said all 38 reported deaths in Madison County were complicated by preexisting issues.

Spillers said four health conditions have stood out amongst those who have died from COVID-19 in Madison county.

“The people who are struggling the most with COVID-19 when they come to the hospital are those people who are obese, have diabetes have cardiac disease and have respiratory illness,” he said. “Those in particular struggle with this disease, those are the ones that end up in the ICU. The ones who end up on respirators, and the ones that don’t make it. “

According to the state health department, cardiovascular disease has been the leading preexisting condition to cause deadly complications with COVID-19.

The youngest deaths in the state were two infants, the eldest COVID-19 patient who died was 100 years old.

In Madison County the youngest patient to die was 30; the eldest was 96.

Though the odds of dying increase when on a ventilator, WHNT News 19 is told by both ADPH and Huntsville Hospital that not every COVID-19 patient who died was on one.

ADPH has provided this graphic with the latest statewide numbers.