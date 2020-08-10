A 103-year-old Michigan woman got her first tattoo to cross it off her bucket list

(CNN) — A beloved grandmother who spent all her life taking care of her family is proving to the world that you’re never too old to make your dreams come true.

Dorothy Pollack, who turned 103-years-old in June, is spending her days going through her bucket list. Her first adventure? A frog tattoo in honor of the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

Dorothy Pollack’s new frog tattoo

Credit: Teresa Gomez Zavitz-Jones

On June 16, she celebrated her birthday in a nursing home in Muskegon, Michigan, where she spent months in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Covid-19 had her in prison for months,” Teresa Zavitz-Jones, her granddaughter, told CNN, referring to her grandmother’s lockdown situation at the nursing home.

“The nurse in the home said she was horribly depressed and we needed to get her out. We couldn’t see her so we had no idea how she really was. She’s extremely hard of hearing so phone calls were not helpful.”

Weeks after she was discharged from the nursing home, out of nowhere Pollack decided she wanted a tattoo.

“It was pretty exciting because years ago my grandson wanted me to get one and I wouldn’t do it,” Pollack told CNN. “All of a sudden, I decided I would like to have one. And if I could, a frog. Because I like frogs,” she laughed.

On Friday, Pollack rolled up her sleeves and patiently sat through the tattoo. While most people would flinch and cringe at the feeling of a needle on their skin, she barely moved a muscle.

“She took it like a champ. I didn’t even see her wince. Maybe she had half a wince once,” Ray Reasoner Jr., who tattooed Pollack at A.W.O.L. Custom Tattooing in Muskegon, told CNN. “She was just so excited. It was an amazing experience. If someone over a century old tells you to do something for them you just gotta do it.”

Pollack is the oldest person he has ever tattooed, Reasoner added.

After getting her tattoo, which she said she “absolutely loved,” Pollack decided to cross yet another experience off her bucket list: taking a sweet ride on a motorcycle.

But the adventures definitely won’t stop there.