VIDEO: Alligator spotted outside Gulf Shores home on Plash Island

PLASH ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In a video shared to WKRG News 5, an alligator can be spotted in the flood waters outside a home on Plash Island in Gulf Shores.
In the video from Tina Bennett, a 10- to 12- foot alligator swims through the waters surging outside a residence after Hurricane Sally’s landfall.
WKRG Meteorologist Thomas Geboy urges residents shelter in place until flood waters recede due to the displaced wildlife and the downed power lines.
