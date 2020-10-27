BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Halloween, a 9-year-old girl is planning to go as Alabama’s governor.
On Tuesday, Missy Carter shared a photo on Twitter of her niece, Cate McGriff, dressed up as Gov. Kay Ivey. McGriff, who lives in Rainbow City and attends John S. Jones Elementary, was dressed in a red power suit seen frequently on Ivey, as well as the governor’s trademark short hair and glasses.
“@GovernorKayIvey my adorable niece is your mini-me for her school costume party,” Carter wrote in her post.
It did not take long for Ivey to give her seal of approval.
“Nailed it…to a T,” Ivey responded on Twitter. “I know she will be successful. #WarEagle”
LATEST POSTS
- 9-year-old girl going as Gov. Kay Ivey for Halloween
- Six National Guardsmen arrested in shooting death of farmer’s wife
- White Castle will close for 4 hours on Election Day to allow employees to vote
- Decatur Police arrest man accused of breaking into cars
- Full moon will shine on Halloween for first time since 1944