BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials are speaking out after nine people were shot near Southern University’s campus early Friday morning. Police say the injuries sustained by the shooting victims do not appear to be life-threatening.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement.

This morning, Baton Rouge residents, Southern University students and alumni woke up in anticipation of a joyous day as we celebrate homecoming. This joy was disrupted by the news overnight of a person or persons, who indiscriminately shot into a crowd of innocent people. Young men and women were senselessly injured while they were enjoying homecoming celebrations just off campus. We are working with all of our law enforcement agencies, local, state and federal—and will continue to support these agencies by making any resource available at our disposal. As we speak, our law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to chase down leads and make arrests. Anyone with information should contact BRPD or Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers right away. We will not allow this act of violence to go unchecked. We will bring the person or persons responsible to justice. This incident speaks to a much larger issue of a rise in gun violence across this country. Frankly, I have had enough of senseless violence victimizing our people. We need to continue to engage leaders and communities at all levels, local, state and federal, to address underlying causes of violence and easy access to firearms. Our people deserve peace and we will not stop working to that end. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

Southern University Police Department Captain Harold Williams discussed safety measures for Homecoming weekend at 1 p.m. Friday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Southern University around 1:50 a.m. BRPD says there were nine shooting victims.

A large police presence and emergency services were seen at the location of the shooting. Emergency responders said that seven shooting victims were transported to a local hospital.

Southern University released this statement about the shooting on Friday morning:

This morning, a shooting occurred near Southern University and A&M College. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend. Details, including any changes to security protocols and Homecoming activities, will be shared as they are updated.

The investigation into this shooting remains open and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Images courtesy of Michael Johnson