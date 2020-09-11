9/11 ceremonies across the Tennessee Valley

Multiple ceremonies are taking place across the Tennessee Valley Friday to honor the lives lost in the terror attacks 19 years ago.

DeKalb County

In Fort Payne, a late morning ceremony will honor the lives lost 19 years ago.

The Fort Payne Times-Journal will stream the ceremony on its Facebook page, but the public is also invited to join in on the DeKalb County Courthouse steps.

Huntsville Police Captain and Alabama Army National Guardsman Mike Izzo is the featured speaker.

Fort Payne Police will present the colors and local resident Emma Westbrook will sing the National Anthem. A bagpipe performance will conclude the ceremony.

Lauderdale County

In the Shoals, the UNA Army ROTC will hold two ceremonies.

The ROTC will be marching from the UNA campus to Downtown Florence from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and ask if you see the flag, don’t interact with the flag bearers.

At the UNA Amphitheater, a wreath will be laid in honor of Major Dwayne Williams – a football player and UNA graduate who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. This ceremony will start at 9 a.m. and is expected to last 30 minutes.

The Florence Salvation Army will also host its fifth annual Never Forget Lunch. First responders with their ID or wearing their uniform are invited to eat for free.

Madison County

In Madison County, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Bearded Warriors for an amputee softball exhibition game.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., autographs with players start at 6, and the game starts at 7. General admission tickets are available online.

The Trash Pandas will also be selling special military appreciation jerseys in The Junkyard team store, with fireworks after the game.

Young America’s Foundation is sponsoring a project at Sparkman High School, placing 2,977 American flags – each representing a life lost that day. This is the first YAF project at Sparkman High School.

An annual ceremony – All Huntsville Fire and Rescue stations will pull the trucks out, turn on the lights, and sound the sirens at 7:46 a.m. – the time the first plane hit the Twin Towers. Flags will also be lowered at that time.

If you attend any of these events in person, please be sure to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

If there’s a ceremony we missed, let us know by emailing us at news@whnt.com.