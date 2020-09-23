88-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing 86-year-old sister

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 88-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 86-year-old sister multiple times, ultimately killing her.

Joshua Underwood, 88, is accused of stabbing 86-year-old Garland Perry Monday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers arrived at the 1600 block of Brookfield Lane on a reported assault. Once on the scene, officers were alerted by Perry’s daughter that her mother was inside severely wounded.

Officers then found Perry inside the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a preliminary investigation, Underwood was found hiding underneath a cactus bush nearby. He was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

He has been charged with murder and will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail after his release. He will be held on a $60,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

