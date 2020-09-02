8 men arrested in Decatur drug investigation

DECATUR, Ala. — Investigators looking into complaints of drug activity at a Decatur home said Wednesday they had arrested a number of people.

Police said they began investigating complaints at a home in the 300 block of 8th Avenue NW Sunday.

Investigators said they witnessed multiple drug buys before they stopped a Nissan Altima with Julius Elliot, 33, and Ronnie Elliot, 30, inside. Police said they found meth in the car an both men were arrested on drug and drug paraphernalia possession charges; police said Julius Elliott also had outstanding warrants.

The next day, police said investigators were watching the home again and stopped a vehicle leaving the home after seeing more drug purchases. Police took the people in the car, Kentavios Fuqua and Sanchez Freeman, both 24, into custody.

While dealing with Fuqua and Freeman, police said people came out of the home and were yelling and cursing at them. When police said they tried to take two of the people into custody for disorderly conduct, the men went back into the home and the door was barricaded.

Police got a search warrant for the home and once inside, said they found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded AR pistol and a loaded revolver.

Five men in the home were arrested.

Dedrick Moody, 21, was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, loitering in a drug house and drug paraphernalia possession. He also had 13 outstanding warrants, police said. He was booked without bond.

Duskin Blaylock, 48, was charged with drug possession, second-degree marijuana possession, and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $1,600.

Ronnie Elliot, who had been arrested the day before, was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, loitering in a drug house, and drug paraphernalia possession. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Fernando Elliot, 42, was charged with second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $600.