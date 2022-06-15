KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Osceola County deputies are looking for a seventh member of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation who they said went missing Saturday.
Deputies said Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was last seen getting off a bus at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista around 4:30 p.m. He was wearing red sandals, blue jeans, and a white Special Olympics Shirt with Haiti written on it.
He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches and 170 pounds.
He was supposed to fly out early Sunday, according to OCSO.
Six other Haitian delegates were reported missing on Tuesday.
They are:
- Antione Joseph Mithon, 32
- Nicholson Fontilus, 20
- Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19
- Anderson Petit-Frere, 18
- Steevenson Jacquet, 24
- Oriol Jean, 18
The Special Olympics event were held in Orlando last week.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or by dialing 911 in reference to case #22I062366.