CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Cullman County left a 74-year-old woman dead Wednesday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Shelia Sisson, of Horton, was critically injured when the Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving was struck by a Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old. Sisson was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred at around 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 278 about seven miles east of Cullman. No additional information is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.