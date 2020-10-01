7 people shot at funeral home in Milwaukee, suspect wanted

MILWAUKEE (WJW) — Milwaukee police are investigating after seven people were hurt during a shooting outside a funeral home.

According to Chief Michael Brunson, it happened around 12:45 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home where a funeral service was taking place for a homicide victim.

The shooting victims are both male and female and between the ages of 28 and 48 years old. They are all currently in stable condition at the hospital.

“Our prayers are with the victims and their family members during this terrible time. This is an untenable situation. This brazen act that was done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city,” the chief said during a press conference.

Mayor Tom Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.

Cedric Guy, owner of Serenity Funeral Home, said there were about 100 mourners gathered at the time. They were there for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

