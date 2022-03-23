COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Columbia County Investigators confirmed a baby has died after being attacked by a dog in the 3700-block of Columbia Drive in Martinez.

7-month-old Serenity Garnett was being watched by her great-grandmother when the attack occurred.

NewsChannel 6 learned the great-grandmother rents a room in the house where the attack happened, and that she watches the dog for the homeowner who doesn’t live there.

Both Serenity and her great-grandmother were transported to AU Medical Center for treatment. Investigators said the child’s injuries were serious upon arrival.

Columbia County Deputy Coroner Martha Lappe confirmed the child died.

The dog was originally identified by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as a pit bull, but they’ve since corrected that it was an American Bulldog and Great Pyrenees mix.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office tells WJBF that the dog was quarantined for rabies testing, but that there is no immediate infectious disease concern.

Neighbors in the area say they’ve seen the dog outside the home before, describing him as hard to control.

“She didn’t have the strength to deal with that dog,” said Stephen Fox. “That dog had muscles coming out the wazoo. When he got out occasionally, it was very hard to get back.”

Police are still trying to figure out how the dog was able to get to the child before attacking her. New details are expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

NewsChannel 6 originally identified the woman who was attacked as the baby’s grandmother. She has since been identified as the great grand-mother.