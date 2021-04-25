6th Annual Fido Fest coming to Bridge Street Town Centre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fido Fest is returning to Bridge Street Town Centre for an awesome experience for family, friends, and their four-legged companions.

The 6th annual Fido Fest will be May 1st from 11 am to 2 pm at the green space in front of Belk.

The event will include live music from local artist Brandon Morris, pet-friendly vendors, balloon artists, face painters, on-site adoptions with the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, and more. Fido Fest will also be the official kick-off to signature events returning to Bridge Street.

“It is extremely exciting to be able to safely bring signature events back to Bridge Street,”

said Haley Buie, marketing manager for Bridge Street Town Centre. “We are thrilled about

our local partnerships that will help make this year bigger and better than ever!”

Organizers are requiring that dogs stay leashed or inside carriers at all times.