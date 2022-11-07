OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said they are investigating after a woman was found “floating” in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

Deputies said the woman was a tourist who was last seen “entering the water to go swimming.”

The unidentified woman was found near the Shirah Beach access in Destin, according to the release. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

This remains an ongoing investigation. If you have any information in reference to this incident, you are urged to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400.