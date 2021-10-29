5th person identified in Morgan County church vandalism case

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office have identified a fifth suspect in connection with the vandalism of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the fifth juvenile is a 14-year-old male.

The other four suspects include an 11-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, and two 14-year-old males. All five children are facing burglary and criminal mischief charges.

The church sustained thousands of dollars in damages with bibles, pews, tables, couches, even pianos destroyed along with glass, paint, and condiments splattered everywhere.

The church has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the damages.