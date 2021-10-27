5th annual Bernard Blues & BBQ October 30-31, 2021

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 5th Annual Bernard Blues and BBQ is set for October 30 and October 31, 2021 on the grounds of St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School in Cullman.

Hours for the event are 9:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday and 9:00am to 4:00pm on Sunday. Admission is a $5 requested donation. Festival guests can also tour the world-famous Ave Maria Grotto at a reduced admission of $4 all weekend.

In addition to live music and “the best pulled pork in the Southeast,” there will also be ribs, hamburgers, brats and chicken wings.

For those who would like to do a bit of shopping, artisans will be selling items such as pottery, wreaths, wood turned bowls, clothing, birdhouses, honey, jewelry, soap, metal and glass art.

There will also be opportunities to trick or treat and giveaways totaling $10,000.

It’s a weekend of fun, socially distanced on St. Bernard’s 800+ acre campus and all are invited. Just no pets, please. For more information, visit the festival site.