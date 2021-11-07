5K Run planned for fallen Sheffield police officer

(WHNT) — A 5K run in memory of fallen Sheffield Police Officer Sgt. Nick Risner is set for December 4, 2021.

Race details state the race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 4 in front of the Sheffield Police Department. The race ends at Sheffield’s “stand pipe” or water tower on Montgomery Avenue.

Packets for the race may be picked up on Friday, December 3 at Ransomed Community Church from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. or on race day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the start area.

Goodie bags will be available for runners along with shirts. Finishers will receive a dog tag or medal.

To register for the run, click here.

