560 boxes of fresh food given thanks to federal initiative and local volunteers

MADISON, Ala. – COVID-19 has placed a burden on many families throughout the Tennessee Valley. Around 560 boxes of food were given to local families in need — no questions asked. It’s part of a federal initiative called Farmers to Families.

It is intended to help farmers get compensation for their products while also helping families get good, quality food during this difficult time.

Volunteers from Daystar Church In Madison and Madison City schools were there to serve our community.

“I know just for me it can just be something that gives them a little leg up. It can just be something you don’t have to purchase this week and maybe it gives them a couple weeks of break from some of those more expensive things you have to buy at the store and that can just help people feel like man I can get through this time,” Says Eli Brooks the pastor of Daystar Church in Madison.

This is the last shipment of food from phase two of the federal program.

Pastor brooks says they have applied for another round of food but it’s not quite clear yet if they have been accepted.

WHNT News 19 will update you if there is another opportunity.