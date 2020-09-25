510 new jobs coming to the Madison-Huntsville area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Today the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber announced the completion of eight projects that will bring more career and job opportunities to not only Madison County, but the surrounding area.

Lucia Cape, senior vice president of economic development at the Chamber, said that these projects were almost complete when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so finding a way to announce them publicly was difficult.

The projects will add a total of 510 jobs in the area. Dynetics will add up to 200 of those. Other companies adding jobs include Torch Technologies, Invariant Corporation, Nippon Express USA, Aldez, Palco, Ridgeview Industries, Inc. and TriRx Pharmaceutical Services.

Seven of the eight projects were companies that were already in the area and have decided to expand, which is a good sign for the local economy. The eighth and final company was the new addition of the Mazda Toyota factory.

Cape said that with the addition of the Mazda Toyota factory has added more to the automotive sector in Northern Alabama, “three of the projects are actually automotive related so to see the growth in our automotive sector as a result of Mazda Toyota relocating here is exactly what we wanted to happen when that project was announced.”

With all eight projects, there will be 510 jobs available and $71 million dollars in Capital Investment. To date the chambers has announced over 850 new jobs and over a billion dollars in Capital Investment.

With three months left in the year, Cape says she’s hopeful and excited on what’s to come for the community.

Although economies have been impacted all over the country, Cape hopes that the addition of these new projects give the community relief and sense of hope.

“People that are unemployed or in an uncertain situation, we want them to know that they do have options, there’s training available,” she said. “And to move into a new career at this time, you know, could be real advantageous in the long term.”

Most of the job opportunities are in the manufacturing field and offer room for growth and longevity. If you’re interested and would like to apply visit their website and click on jobs. https://asmartplace.com/