MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — New equipment in Morgan County can help save the lives of many.

According to a press release from the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG), the Morgan County Commission purchased 24 chest compression devices and defibrillators, along with pads and battery packs, for fire departments.

They were able to buy the equipment thanks to a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Joey Hester, the NARCOG Planning and Development Director, says they helped the county commission apply for the grant.

“So this CDBG grant was out of a special pot of money specifically targeted for relief and recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hester.

The new equipment can be crucial in helping save the lives of residents throughout the area needing life-saving measures.

Hartselle Fire & Rescue was one of the many recipients. They got one device for each station.

Gabe Tucker is one of the Hartselle firefighters who will get to use the Lucas device.

“So it frees up a pair of hands and makes things a little bit easier to access veins to get IVs and also it keeps perfect timing since it has a computer and all,” said Tucker. “So, it just makes things a little bit easier on scene when we’re doing CPR.”

It’s all to better serve and save the lives of area residents.

“We do our best to make sure that the patients get the best care that we can provide and this piece of equipment will definitely help,” said Tucker.

Fire departments in Morgan County weren’t the only ones to receive the grant money. NARCOG helped Lawrence County departments get the life-saving equipment as well.