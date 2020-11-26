5000 Alabama students haven’t shown up for any sort of class

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s state education superintendent says preliminary reports indicate that more than 5,000 students haven’t shown up for any sort of classes, virtual or in-person.

Eric Mackey says they’re likely to have a hard time catching up — and the enrollment drop could mean the loss of hundreds of teachers. That’s because the state funding formula is based on enrollment.

Mackey says he’s hoping the Legislature will make a temporary change to avoid that.

He says one possibility might be basing it on average enrollment for the past couple of years.