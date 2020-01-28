50 subpoenas requested in criminal case against Limestone County Sheriff

ATHENS, Ala. — The Alabama Attorney General’s Office has filed subpoena requests with the court for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial. The 10-page request includes 50 potential subpoenas that provide a clearer idea of the potential evidence and witnesses state prosecutors might call to testify in Blakely’s criminal case.

The 10-term sheriff is facing 13 theft and ethics charges, including stealing from his office. He was indicted in August 2019.

The AG’s office is requesting more than half a dozen employees in the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, three county commissioners, the Limestone County administrator, a purchasing accountant for the county, and the Alabama Secretary of State to be court-ordered to potentially testify in the case.

The list also seeks records from an interesting group of businesses, including Verizon Wireless, multiple banks, Western Union, and the Beau Rivage Resort in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The subpoenas haven’t been issued yet, but it does show where prosecutors might go to try and prove their case.

Those who are subpoenaed will be required to report on a specified date to court for the trial. They may or may not be called to testify during the trial. If someone doesn’t respond to the subpoena, it is common practice for deputies to be sent to find them and bring them to court.

The number of subpoena requests and almost 500 jury summons’ issued in the case signal that Blakely’s trial could be lengthy. The trial is set to begin March 9.