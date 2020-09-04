50-mile yard sale kicks off in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Drivers lined up along Alabama Highway 71 in Jackson County to get their hands on some one-of-a-kind treasures at the 50-mile yard sale.

Vendors are set up from Section to Bryant, AL.

Few yard sales are quite like it.

“On this particular yard sale, you get to see a lot of people you knew and grew up with, it’s sort of like a friend reunion,” said Flat Rock resident Sheri Hughes.

“They can find anything from an iron skillet, antiques. I’ve got some expensive nice furniture that’s practically new. A lot of people’s got clothing. It’s pretty much you can find just about anything,” said 50-mile yard sale organizer Wanda Wilson.

Wilson organized the event 13 years ago.

“I’ve had different vendors to tell me that they’ve made enough money to pay their power bill or light bill all their expenses during the winter, their heat and everything. One guy told me he sold $6,000 worth last year. Most everybody I’ve talked to does several hundred dollars. We’ve done as much as 3 or 4,000,” explained Wilson.

But the coronavirus is slowing things down this year.

“We expected that, but if you cancel anything it’s hard to start it over, so we decided to have it and let people come that wanted to come,” said Wilson.

Tennessee resident Alan Ball is taking part in the yard sale for his first-time.

“It’s been great. We found a little place down the road that had good food. A lot of variety of different things,” said Ball

He’s looking for a table but has already gone home with several worthy items.

“We bought a fish shaped basket to put rolls and things in. We bought an old Stanley thermos you can’t find anymore,” said Ball.

The 50-mile yard sale ends on Labor Day 2020.