5-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 5-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while walking on Pulaski Pike near Poplar Ave at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

HEMSI emergency crews took the child to Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children’s.

Huntsville Police said the child suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

HPD says the child was with another older child and crossing the road when the crash occurred. Police say a car in the southbound left lane stopped to let them cross but a vehicle in the right lane hit the 5-year-old as he attempted to run across the last lane.

The other child was not hit and continued running away.

Witnesses were on the scene and spoke to the police. Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit him is not expected to face charges.