5-year-old child bitten by dog in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — A five-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a dog on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the boy was bitten on the face and head by a border collie/long hair dachshund mix on Piney Creek Drive. The dog is a family pet.

The Athens Police and Fire departments responded along with the Athens-Limestone Ambulance Service to the attack, but the child was eventually flown from the scene to an unknown hospital with injuries that “didn’t appear to be life threatening.”

The dog was carried to a local animal shelter by officers.