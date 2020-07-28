5 arrested after meth found in Falkville home







Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities arrested five people after they said they found meth in a Falkville home.

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division searched a home on the 600 block of Wilson Mtn Road Monday. They said they found a substance that tested positive for meth. They also said they found money, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Five people were arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Agents arrested:

Bridget Reane Brown Hall, 42 of Somerville for Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Bond $10,000.00), Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (Bond $5,000.00) Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree (Bond $300.00) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Bond $300.00). Total Bond $21,000.00

Edward Lee Turrentine, 51 of Falkville for 3 counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. Bond $15,000.00

Nicolas Wayne Oden, 31 of Vinemont for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. Bond $1,000.00

Shannon Marie Drinkard, 48 of Falkville for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $300.00

Kathy Lynn Haggermaker, 29 of Hartselle for Loitering in a Drug House. Bond $300.00