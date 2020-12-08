REPORT: 5 adults facing charges for exceeding Wood Duck bag limit in central Alabama

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. – Law enforcement say they caught five adults and a juvenile with 47 Wood Ducks Monday exceeding the bag limit of 3 per person.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division made the post on Facebook Monday.

According to the department, officers were working near the border of Montgomery, Macon, and Elmore Counties when they heard gunfire along the Tallapoosa River.

The post says used their tracking skills, along with mapping apps and software, to find the location where the last gunfire was heard. The Officers say they then set up surveillance and waited.

Officiers say two trucks approached from behind a locked gate and upon noticing the two awaiting Officers, one truck attempted to drive off in the opposite direction.

The report states that a third Officer had made his way in behind them and contacted the drivers while they were attempting to hide ducks in the woods.

5 adults and one juvenile were found with 47 Wood Ducks and 3 Mergansers. The daily bag limit on Wood Ducks is 3 per person.

Charges for the adults include exceeding the daily bag limit, failure to submit to inspection, possession of lead shot, and hunting by the aid of bait. No charges were filed against the juvenile.

The violators voluntarily cleaned the ducks and they were donated to needy families.

Exceeding the daily bag limit can have harmful effects on our duck populations and causes negative sentiment towards hunters in general, according to the post.

You can report natural resource violations to 1-800-272-GAME.