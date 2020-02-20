5.7 million Contigo kids water bottles and replacement lids under recall due to choking hazard

Contigo has re-announced a recall for Kids Cleanable Water Bottles and their replacement lids for posing a choking threat. 5.7 million bottles are included in the recall.

The bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from various websites from April 2018 through February 7, 2020 for between $9 and $24.

The Contigo bottles’ clear silicone spout can detach, rendering it a possible choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bottles come in three sizes, 13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce, and included multiple colors, materials, and graphics.

Contigo recalls 5.7 million kid water bottles due to choking hazard

Contigo recalls 5.7 million kid water bottles due to choking hazard

Contigo recalls 5.7 million kid water bottles due to choking hazard

Contigo recalls 5.7 million kid water bottles due to choking hazard

Contigo recalls 5.7 million kid water bottles due to choking hazard

Contigo reported the bottles were sold individually, as well as in two packs and three packs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle. Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.

Contigo has received 427 reports of the spout detaching so far, and 27 of those reports said the spouts were found in children’s mouths.

For more information or to report an issue to Contigo, call 888-262-0622 or click here.

In addition, about 157,000 were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico.