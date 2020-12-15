460,000 pole saws recalled, saw may fall off pole

A saw used to cut and prune high tree branches is being recalled because the pole may separate from the saw head, causing the head to fall.

The Fiskars 16-foot extendable pole saw/pruners with model number 9463, 9440, and 9441 are all under recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says this includes about 467,680 saws sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and at fiskars.com. They were sold from December 2016 through September 2020 for about $100 (Model No. 9463) and $65 (Model Nos. 9440 and 9441).

The company has received two reports of the poles separating and falling which caused cuts that required stitches.

If you own one of these pole saw/pruners, stop using it immediately. You can contact Fiskars Brands to learn how to destroy and dispose of the saw in exchange for a full refund.

Contact Information

Fiskars Brands toll-free at 888-847-8716 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or online at https://fiskarsliveagent.secure.force.com/FiskarsProductNotification/, or at www.fiskars.com and scroll to the bottom of the page and select Product Notifications.